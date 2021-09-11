CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers and community members share memories of 9/11

Cover picture for the articleWhere were you when the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks happened?. “My husband Jack and I were in Rome, Italy. We had just toured the Vatican and were walking back to our hotel when I noticed people staring at a TV screen in an open-air bar. I wondered what they were so intent on, so walked in to look for myself, only to see the first plane crashing into the first tower. We watched a bit and decided we should get back to our hotel so we could watch further news. Upon arriving back at our hotel, we were able to watch the only English speaking channel to learn additional information. The next morning, there was a letter posted in the hotel lobby to all Americans, telling us how very sorry they were to have had this happen in our country. While we were unable to ‘read’ newspapers, we saw plenty of pictures in the papers that said it all. We were not affected by the no-fly period of time following the attack, as we had just arrived, but others were delayed leaving Italy to return home. When we did return home, our flight was only half full and we were all treated very respectfully. Of note were all the police and armed service members with machine guns in the airports and the heightened security.”

Alliance Review

Canton first-responders, community invited to climb in memory of 9/11

Stark County residents, led by Canton firefighters, will show their collective memory is strong as they scale the McKinley National Memorial on Sept. 11 in memory of the 343 firefighters who died in the terrorist attack carried out in 2001. "It's our responsibility to make sure people don't forget," said...
CANTON, OH
tpr.org

20 Years Later, TPR Staff Shares 9/11 Memories

On Sept. 11 2001, I was young, overwhelmed, and struggled to understand what just happened. But it led me on a path to become the journalist I am today. When the first plane hit the towers, I was in my seventh grade history class in suburban New Jersey just across the river from the towers.
ACCIDENTS
Richmond.com

9/11 Memories: Richmond Times-Dispatch readers share what they remember about Sept. 11

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s been 20 years, and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.(tncms-asset)911c8613-4421-5e1f-8620-b7ba654ee6d7[0](/tncms-asset) Four strangers. In early fall of 2001, I was working for a friend who owned...
RICHMOND, VA
Sarah
Lesley Stahl
Pantagraph

9/11 memories from Pantagraph readers

We asked Pantagraph readers about their memories of 9/11 and what's changed since then. Share yours at pantagraph.com/letters. I was at a long meeting in the basement at State Farm Corporate South. When it ended, I came up to my desk and the coworker across the aisle told me a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Thinking it was a small plane, we both speculated about what kind of problem could cause a small plane to miss seeing the building.
SPAIN
Marshall News Messenger

Thoughts, memories shared on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Editor’s Note: As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approached, we asked local citizens to share their thoughts and memories of that day. We appreciate everyone for sharing. “I can remember it was my off day and being awakened by a friend frantic concerning the attacks. It was a horrible day indeed with so much uncertainty.
MARSHALL, TX
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Memories of 9/11: Readers share their own stories of a day that America won’t forget

Several readers with Western Pennsylvania connections shared their stories of that fateful day that America won't forget — Sept. 11, 2001:. The morning of Sept. 11, I woke to an answering machine message from my friend Bryan who was supposed to take me to the airport. His message said something like, “I can’t believe what’s happening in New York. This is horrible. I guess I won’t be taking you to the airport.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vacaville Reporter

Reporter readers remember 9/11

Today marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when terrorists attacked America and changed our lives, and sense of safety, forever. Reporter readers share their memories of that tragic day and how 9/11 has impacted their lives since. Lisa Edwards of Vacaville was living in El Sobrante at the time and...
VACAVILLE, CA
Roanoke Times

9/11 reader memories from Roanoke Times' readers

I was a sophomore at the College of William and Mary sitting in a social psychology class when our professor gave us a preliminary report. Keep in mind that there were no smartphones and we were several years before social media would be invented. Initially we thought a missile hit the first tower. We were so confused. The thought that an airplane could hit the World Trade Center, even by accident, seemed unfathomable. Even then, our initial thought was “Oh, it must have been a light aircraft like a small Cessna.” There’s no way a commercial airline could crash into those buildings. Our professor let us leave early because she knew there were many students from the New York and New Jersey areas. I went back to my dorm and my roommate was on his knees in front of the TV as we watched the coverage. Then the Pentagon was hit. Then the towers fell. We sat there for hours, and I don’t think we said a word. What could we say? With a large number of students from the NYC and D.C. area, I remember the entire student body being in a state of shock.
ROANOKE, VA
14news.com

Tri-State citizens share memories and reflections on 9/11 attacks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks that permanently changed American life. Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001. The first commercial airplane crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center while half of the country was still asleep. “I was installing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
arkvalleyvoice.com

Readers Invited to Share their Reflections on 9/11

Each generation gets its moments of trauma that become embedded in our memories. Moments that no matter how many years go by, how distant we grow from the date, or the place, stick with us; to be recalled by a sight, a smell, a memory tucked away in a long-forgotten book, that suddenly brings it all back to vividness.
SOCIETY
nonpareilonline.com

Nonpareil staff shares 9/11 memories

I was sitting in a history class. Senior year at Abraham Lincoln High School, we were sitting in Rob Dittmer’s class when a student popped in from the hallway and said a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. We turned on the TV and learned about the history unfolding in New York City and elsewhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravamagazine.com

BRAVA Readers Share Where They Were on 9/11

Above: At the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, roses are placed on the names of survivors on their birthdays every year. On Sept. 11, 2001, four coordinated terrorist attacks were carried out by Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda. Terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York City. Another crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and the fourth airplane (after flight passengers learned of the other attacks and fought back) crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania. In total, the attacks killed 2,977 people, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
POLITICS
news24-680.com

Con Fire Invites Community To Visit Clayton 9/11 Memorial

Fire Station 11 Display in Clayton Provides Opportunity to Honor and Learn About Heroes Lost 20 Year Ago This Week. From the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District:. CONCORD, CALIF., September 9, 2021 – Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) invites the community to visit the September 11th memorial display on the front lawn of Fire Station 11, located at 6500 Center Street in Clayton.
CLAYTON, CA
gmu.edu

Mason Nation shares their memories of 9/11

We put out a call on social media for George Mason University faculty, staff, students and alumni to share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001. If you want to share yours, please access the form here. Karen T. Lee. Assistant Director, Office of Student Scholarship, Creative Activities, and Research. I...
FAIRFAX, VA

