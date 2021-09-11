CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Monarch Migration Magic

sterling-heights.net
 7 days ago

The monarch population has been decreasing through the years. Learn why this beloved butterfly was petitioned to be on the endangered species list. During this program, we will visit our butterfly garden and learn how to attract the monarchs and other kinds of native butterflies to your own home! If "Mother Nature" cooperates, we will be migration tagging and releasing LIVE Monarch Butterflies! Call the Nature Center for more information at (586) 446-2710 or register online by clicking our Online Registration link.

www.sterling-heights.net

