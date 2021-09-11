CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 rates are soaring in Afghanistan as healthcare facilities collapse, says health minister

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wu0EH_0bswRTyi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6K3m_0bswRTyi00
A physically disabled girl walks with a walker at the physically disabled center of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Herat, Afghanistan on September 02, 2021. The center is the only disability support center in Afghanistan.

(Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Afghanistan's acting health minister told Insider that 1/3 of the tests are coming back positive.
  • Vaccination and testing rates are dropping.
  • Healthcare facilities are on the verge of collapse, with clinics running out of oxygen.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The Afghan healthcare system is on the verge of collapse. To make matters worse, Afghanistan's acting health minister has told Insider that roughly one-third of all COVID-19 tests carried out on September 7 were positive.

The country - which is struggling to get COVID-19 PCR tests - is facing the potential of a surge of the virus alongside the political and economic turmoil resulting from the Taliban takeover.

Whilst many other politicians fled the country, Dr. Wahid Majrooh, the acting health minister since 2015, remained at his post when Kabul fell. He is Afghanistan's chief of public health and wants to help steer the health system through the transition to Taliban rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XC8v_0bswRTyi00
June 2020: Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Public Health Wahid Majrooh (2nd left) checks medical equipment at a COVID-19 hospital in Kabul

(Photo by Sayed Mominzadah/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Dr. Majrooh - still in Kabul with his family - sounds weary as he describes a crumbling health care system to Insider.

"Yesterday, we tested 299 samples, and 101 were positive. This is a huge concern for me."

And the most important part for COVID-19 management is governance and surveillance, being able to track data before cases get to a level that can not be managed. We have lost that capacity."

Dr. Majrooh previously told Insider that PCR tests and the ability to track and trace COVID-19 were among the many medical interventions lost in Afghanistan after the American pullout and the rise of the Taliban - and the effects are now showing, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Sbrn_0bswRTyi00
A wounded patient lays in the recovery unit at Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital. in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES via Getty Images

"COVID-19 vaccination is declining because the primary healthcare facilities are the destinations for vaccine delivery, which are now in the worst possible situation when it comes to logistics," said Dr. Majrooh.

"Patients don't have food. The facilities don't have fuel - don't have oxygen," Dr. Majrooh told Insider.

Rick Brennan, the UN health agency's regional emergency director, has stated roughly 90% of health facilities across the country might have to close imminently, reported Reuters.

Major international bodies have pulled funding from Afghanistan's healthcare system after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The World Bank announced that it would halt aid to Afghanistan .

"When we hear messages from the World Bank or the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund donors - whether they say that they have put our funds on hold, or they've frozen them - what that means to me is 3700 health facilities will collapse. That the health of 35 million people will collapse," Dr. Majrooh previously told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Nursing Times

Concerns raised as nurses who refuse Covid-19 jab redeployed

The Royal College of Nursing has written to a hospital trust in the South of England to express a range of concerns about its decision to redeploy nurses who declined the Covid-19 vaccine to non-patient facing roles. University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust has this week confirmed that a “small...
WORLD
staradvertiser.com

COVID-19 hospitalization rate for children soars

Pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 have soared over the summer as the highly contagious delta variant spread across the country, according to two new studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From late June to mid-August, hospitalization rates in the United States for children and teenagers increased nearly fivefold,...
KIDS
CBS Baltimore

Health Officials Say Covid-19 Booster Shot May Not Be Necessary For Many Marylanders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The concern in our state right now is the arise of Covid-19 variants. Doctors from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health spoke Wednesday about vaccine efficacy and whether or not a booster shot will be needed. The Governor’s Office tweeted that more than 99 percent of the state’s covid cases are the Delta variant. The other variants have very low numbers. For Joanne Scott and her family, they have not been taking any chances. “I’m not so much worried but I’m also of the mindset we should go with the original plan of staying socially distant, wearing our...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Covid 19#Taliban#Health System#Stringer Anadolu Agency#Healthcare#Acting Minister Of Public#Xinhua#Getty Images Rrb#American#Marcus Yam#Los Angeles Times#Reuters#The World Bank
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

WHO director: Lebanon's brain drain threat to health sector

The World Health Organization’s director general on Friday expressed deep concern about the impact of Lebanon’s economic meltdown and multiple crises on the wellbeing of the nation, and said the brain drain among the country's health workers is particularly worrisome.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke following meetings with senior Lebanese officials and visits to health facilities and practitioners over the past two days. He said the country of 6 million — including over 1 million Syrian refugees — needs emergency and development support to tackle shortages of medicines, fuel, and structural problems such as migration of medical professionals. The brain drain...
AFP

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations

Exhausted nurses in the Philippines are struggling to care for patients as colleagues contract Covid-19 or quit a profession that was dangerously understaffed even before the pandemic. The country is enduring a record rise in infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, with the health department reporting a nursing shortfall of more than 100,000 -- forcing those left to work long hours for little pay on often precarious short-term contracts. "They are tired and burned out," nursing director Lourdes Banaga, at a private hospital south of Manila, told AFP. "At the start of the pandemic we had almost 200 nurses," said Banaga, director for nursing services at the Lipa Medix Medical Center in Batangas province.
TheAtlantaVoice

Epidemiologist: Georgia COVID risk high despite case decline

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia remains high despite a recent decline and still creates a significant risk the disease could spread through communities, state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek said Tuesday. Drenzek updated the state Board of Public Health on the spike in COVID cases since the end of June. The increase is being fueled by the delta variant of […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

CDC was never prepared for a crisis like COVID-19, Gottlieb says: "A failure of vision"

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a recent interview with CBS News that the CDC was never prepared to handle a crisis on the scale of COVID-19, and that the U.S. government suffered from "a failure of vision" since the start of the pandemic. The agency thought to be the gold standard for public health is better equipped for data analysis than decisive action, he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
Business Insider

Business Insider

234K+
Followers
16K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy