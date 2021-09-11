CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislature Approves Higher Standards For Compostable Products

SFGate
 7 days ago

Cracking down on "greenwashing," the state Legislature approved a bill Thursday that raises standards for what products can be labeled as compostable. Assembly Bill 1201, dubbed the Better Composting Standards Act, now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk to be signed by Oct. 10. The bill, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, is designed to help consumers determine what products are and aren't environmentally friendly and to reduce harmful chemicals from contaminating compost.

www.sfgate.com

