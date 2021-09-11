CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Audio Astra: COVID insecurity in many different forms

By Eric Thomas
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DoUv0_0bswQXcF00

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas.

COVID-19 has become so ingrained in our news coverage that I didn’t realize essentially all of the stories in this week’s Audio Astra are indeed about … you guessed it, COVID. And the news isn’t reassuring, as you already know.

Renters, advocates on Kansas housing issues

Kansas Reflector, Sept. 6, 2021

This week’s episode by Shelton Brown focuses on the eviction crisis in Kansas. We hear from a victim of eviction who lost her apartment after also losing her job at Frito-Lay along with an advocate for renters in Kansas and Missouri.

During the pandemic, weaknesses and outright holes in our country’s safety net have become more obvious. Entire swaths of our country, it’s even more clear now, have no safety net at all. Brown’s story describes how government agencies don’t quickly aid people when they are evicted, let alone count how many evictions are occurring. What could be more vital to track than families in crisis?

Who can help? Brown’s reporting shows that eviction advocate groups sometimes aren’t even official enough to be called “organizations.” They are simply ad hoc groups of sympathetic citizens.

This kind of improvised safety net can’t become trustworthy when called upon instantly. That’s why government aid for victims of eviction has been so slow to arrive even though it has been allocated for months, which is even more pressing considering we have ended the eviction moratorium.

As the words from the sources of the story make heart wrenchingly clear, people on the brink of losing their homes need aid now.

Hong Zhang Knows We’re All A Mess

Real Humans, Sept. 5, 2021

Gina Kaufman introduces us to Hong Zhang, a Lawrence-based artist whose work has been tangling into complex personal and political themes during the past year. An exhibition will project Zhang’s work onto the side of a New York City building this month. The conversation between Kaufman and the artist is personal and heartfelt, giving us access to the meditations that undergird Zhang’s art.

So much podcasting has simply been covering the quick-changing news of the past few years. That’s for good reason during this time of political, social and cultural upheaval. The unique podcasting space that Gina Kaufman has created is not simply reporting. Kaufman is storytelling: meeting new people and adding her reflections. So, in this episode we learn of the evolution of Zhang’s art, but also Kaufman’s interpretations. With Real Humans, we get to meet a new person and pinpoint meaning in their story.

Landing In the Hospital With COVID-19 is Getting More Expensive. Here’s Why.

KCUR, Aug. 31, 2021

Need another reason to get a COVID-19 vaccination? This report from the Kansas News Service structured in a Q&A format explains how the financial obligations that patients are experiencing have ramped up as the pandemic continues.

While those financial regulations and billing practices aren’t the same across all health insurance carriers, some are burdening the patients of COVID-19 with greater bills. Also, some doctor’s offices are providing what the reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen calls a “surprise bill.” These bills from hospitals and doctors sometimes seek to find loopholes in legislation passed by Congress to prevent any sort of price gouging or predatory billing around COVID-19

The accompanying text story from the Kansas News Service provides a bit more depth than the audio version and more financial reasons to steer clear of the virus.

Fall Festivals Return Just As COVID-19 Cases Spike in Kansas

KMUW, Sept. 3, 2021

This agile report from “The Range” quickly recaps all the cancellations that hit festivals and fairs during the past year, along with the dilemma of whether to continue those events during the fall.

The summary? COVID realities are changing from day to day, so there is no precise answer of how safe an event will be or whether you should attend one.

This has been the story of my last few weeks as the executive director of an educational nonprofit that normally hosts a fall conference with hundreds of students attending. This year, we are drastically changing the event to target teachers, which reduces the number of people.

Events like those in the story are yet another part of our culture that is on the seesaw of COVID-19 — constantly teetering from optimistic to endangered.

Totally Fine – Chief Smith – The Rainmakers – Steve Kraske

Streetwise, Sept. 3, 2021

Steve Kraske’s name is a constant in this weekly Audio Astra column. His interviews with Kansas and regional newsmakers are the staple of his KCUR program Up To Date. This week, however, we found coverage about Kraske. The Pitch KC wrote about him in print, and this week it broadcast a reading of that story in their Streetwise podcast.

The story by Allison Harris gives an overview of his career. He certainly deserves the profile after decades at the Kansas City Star and years of hosting the daily Kansas City area audio program.

I find people across the political spectrum and region who admire Kraske’s work. Reflecting that, the story reads a bit like what it was mistaken for by many readers: an obituary wrapping up his career. The editorial decision is odd, if characteristically quirky, from the Pitch KC. They assign the profile of Kraske to one of his former students. Profiling your mentor is daunting to do with any sort of nuance, so the piece reads a bit like cheerleading.

What did we miss? Email info@kansasreflector.com to let us know of a Kansas-based audio program that would be interesting to Audio Astra readers.

The post Audio Astra: COVID insecurity in many different forms appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Andover Townsman

Nonprofit tries a different strategy on Covid

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. l l l. On Aug. 11, Covid-19 cases in West Virginia soared toward 5,000, and hospitalizations reached numbers the state hadn’t...
ADVOCACY
kansasreflector.com

Audio Astra: When trickle down effects become a waterfall

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. When daily newspapers shed jobs during the last few decades, education reporters took a hard hit. The...
EDUCATION
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s new health director says ‘masks work’ as COVID cases rise, school in session

As the fight over mask mandates in schools continues, and the state’s attorney general wages lawsuits to block them, Missouri’s new health director had a clear message on Thursday: masks work. “I rely (on) the experts at the CDC on that. Everything I’ve read, everything I’ve seen: masks work,” Donald Kauerauf, the director of the […] The post Missouri’s new health director says ‘masks work’ as COVID cases rise, school in session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Intelligencer

Officials: Many COVID-19 Variants, Little Difference

WHEELING — After the initial wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country, subsequent surges in the virus were identified by the designations of their variant viruses — most prominently the delta variant, with more, such as the alpha, gamma, and recently-identified mu variants popping up occasionally. Ultimately, however, the myriad mutations...
WHEELING, WV
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Covid#The University Of Kansas#Frito Lay#The Kansas News Service#Q A#Congress#Audio Astra#The Pitch Kc
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Doctor: “May God Have Mercy on these People’s Souls”

As we reported Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued the Crisis Standards of Care for the entire state of Idaho. The Idaho Hospital Association held a teleconference explaining how the implementation of the standards will impact patient care. A group of doctors and administrators expressed their frustration...
IDAHO STATE
Esquire

Idaho Botched Its Pandemic Response. Now It's Begging Neighbors Like Washington State for Help.

Congratulations, America. The pandemic now has states yelling at each other, and that always ends well. Let us take, for example, Idaho, a state that is like the nation’s attic in which we store all the crazy uncles and aunts. Idaho is one of the most hardcore Live-Free-and-Die states in the union. Back in March, a bunch of parents brought their kids to the steps of the state capitol so they could all burn their masks on local TV. (Used to be all you needed to do was build a decent soapbox derby car.) This owned the libs all the way into Oregon. Of course, now Idaho is foundering in the trough between the second and third waves of the pandemic, and it has decided to depend on the kindness of strangers. From CNN:
IDAHO STATE
Washington Post

Days dwindle to precious few for Wendy’s at key D.C. intersection

We appear to be only days now from the last meal, literal and symbolic, at a well-known eatery at one of the better-known Washington crossroads. “We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Friday in a tweet.
RESTAURANTS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

749
Followers
633
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy