Sports

State scores

Jonesboro Sun
 7 days ago

Deer Creek School, Miss. 40, West Memphis Christian 8. Elkins vs. Mansfield, ccd. HS Lakeside vs. Watson Chapel, ccd. Mount Ida vs. Jessieville, ccd. Northpoint Christian, Miss. vs. Palestine-Wheatley, ccd. Osceola vs. Gosnell, ccd. Rison vs. England, ccd.

www.jonesborosun.com

Scarlet Nation

The Box Score: Week 2 sees dominant performances across the state

Another week saw important Texas Longhorns commits and targets put up big numbers on the gridiron. From Maalik Murphy to Johntay Cook and everyone in between, several players filled up the stat sheet in a huge way. Some commits, such as Mater Dei linebacker Eoghan Kerry and Texas High defender...
FOOTBALL
Jonesboro Sun

Lady Mustangs record wins

Hoxie hosted Harding Academy in high school volleyball action on Sept. 2. The Lady Mustangs defeated the visitors from Searcy in four sets, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16. For Hoxie, Kailey Moody had 11 assists, four digs, six kills and served 24/24 with an ace. Chloe Prater had two digs, two kills and two blocks. Ellery Gillham had an assist, five digs, 10 kills, two blocks and served 19/19 with three aces. Cara Forrester had 11 assists, four digs, seven kills and two blocks. Bailey Prater had seven digs, four kills and served 18/18 with an ace. Nadia Greer and Mykala Johnson each had a kill and a block, and Bella Brady had three digs and served 7/7.
HARRISBURG, AR
Jonesboro Sun

St. Bernards buys Sun building

JONESBORO — St. Bernards Healthcare has purchased a downtown landmark – the current offices of The Jonesboro Sun. Publisher Reece B. Terry said it was a matter of making the best use of space. “In April, we made the decision to move the printing of our Northeast Arkansas papers, The...
JONESBORO, AR
Jonesboro Sun

Lady Cats fall to Baptist Prep

The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcats traveled to Little Rock on Sept. 7 to face the Lady Eagles of Baptist Prep in high school volleyball action. Baptist Prep won the senior high match 25-16, 25-12, 25-23. For the Lady Cats, Alli Bramlett had a kill and two digs. Avery Anderson had...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
Jonesboro Sun

Ellis, Morgan lead Blazers in tri-match

JONESBORO — Valley View improved to 20-1 in boys’ high school golf Tuesday with victories over Highland and Westside at RidgePointe Country Club. Peyton Ellis and Luke Morgan both fired 35 to share medalist honors and lead the Blazers to a 113 team total. Gavin Ellis finished at 43 for Valley View’s third score in the play-four, count-three format.
JONESBORO, AR
Jonesboro Sun

Incorporations

JR & ER LLC, 301 N. Missouri Ave., Unit 14, Corning on Sept. 8 by Jorge Alberto Ramiro Alvarado. Crowley’s Ridge Remodels LLC, 424 Clay 346, Piggott on Sept. 8 by Benjamin Caldwell. M.L. Hollis Dream Big LLC, 802 Clay 401, Rector on Sept. 8 by Charles Matthew Hollis. Craighead...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Sports
Jonesboro Sun

Brookland edges Westside in four sets

BROOKLAND — Brookland won two close sets to finish a 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Westside in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday. Maddie Smith led the Lady Bearcats (9-4, 7-1 conference) with 11 kills. Destiny Calderon added 10 kills along with three blocks and three aces. Addy Vowell and Keeley Beary...
BROOKLAND, AR
AL.com

State Scores: Kaden Cooper, Opelika defense top Carver-Montgomery

Kaden Cooper ran for two touchdowns and the Opelika defense shut down Carver-Montgomery’s offense in the ninth-ranked Bulldogs’ 28-6 victory on Thursday night. Cooper carried the ball 37 times in the game and finished with 124 yards, including touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards. Cooper scored his first touchdown on Opelika’s first possession of the game and added his second score early in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
Jonesboro Sun

Allen leads Lonoke past Newport

LONOKE — Lonoke took the lead for good in the second quarter Friday night and went on to defeat Newport 29-20 in high school football. Newport (1-2) shook off a slow start to take a 14-13 lead in the second quarter when Eli Alcorn scored on a 7-yard run and added the two-point conversion. Lonoke (3-0) moved back in front on Bradon Allen’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Pepper for a 19-14 halftime lead.
NEWPORT, AR
Jonesboro Sun

Bono man get $750,000 bond

JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Friday to charge Brent Lee Roger, 47, of Bono, with two felony failure to appear charges and one count of parole violation. Halsey set Rogers’ bond at $750,000. In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:. Jayden Prunty, 22, of...
BONO, AR
Jonesboro Sun

Yesteryears

NEA Baptist Clinic has promoted Walnut Ridge native Shiloh Killian to the position of director of human resources. Killian has been employed by NEA Baptist Clinic (formerly NEA Clinic), since February 2000. Killian lives in Paragould with her husband, Gary. Her parents are Rocky and Deborah Sheets of Walnut Ridge.
ARTS
Jonesboro Sun

Bobcats defeat EPC, 18-14

The Walnut Ridge Bobcats defeated the East Poinsett County Warriors 18-14 on Friday night to earn their first victory of the 2021 football season. Walnut Ridge scored the only points of the first quarter on Kai Watson’s one-yard run with four minutes left in the period. The two-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Bobcats’ with a 6-0 lead.
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
Jonesboro Sun

Marshall powers Marked Tree

PIGGOTT — Marked Tree scored in all three phases of the game Friday night to defeat Piggott 44-24 in high school football. Willie Marshall led the Indians offensively with 175 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Marked Tree (2-1) opened the...
PIGGOTT, AR

