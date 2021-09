It’s a good night when our forward can score 4 goals before the 10 minute mark. We started the game the right way by taking the lead. I’m not happy that we got scored on but a win is still a win even if you get scored on. Evan Mewhirter (team captain and the forward that scored 4 goals) led the team by example today. Not only on the field scoring goals, but on the bench as well encouraging teammates and communicating from the bench. He is a player that can change a game at any moment and today he did that from the very first minute. Great job overall as a whole squad.

