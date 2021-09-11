Emma Raducanu’s Historic U.S. Open Final Broadcast to be Shared Across Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 in the U.K.

Amazon will share the its coverage of the live coverage of Saturday’s U.S. Open women’s singles final in the U.K. on both Prime Video and public service broadcaster Channel 4 .

The historic final will see 18-year-old British tennis player Emma Raducanu pitted against Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu is is the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Prime Video will reinvest all fees from the Channel 4 agreement into British women’s tennis to support the next generation of talent.

Prime Video’s coverage of the Grand Slam final begins at 8pm BST with pre-match build up from Catherine Whitaker, Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova and Anne Keothavong followed by match commentary from Mark Petchey, Martina Navratilova, as well as Tim Henman courtside and Jim Courier providing analysis from Flushing Meadows.

Prime members will be able to watch via the Prime Video app available on smart TVs, mobile devices, games consoles, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and set top boxes including Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk and BT. The match will also be available in its entirety on Channel 4. Prime Video has also partnered with the BBC to deliver match highlights of the final on the BBC on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Video began investing in U.K. tennis in 2018, following an exclusive broadcast deal for over 300 ATP and WTA World Tour events through to 2023. In 2019, Raducanu won the Prime Video Future Talent Award, alongside men’s British star Jack Draper, at the age of 16 to support her own development from junior to professional tennis with both one-to-one coaching with Andy Murray and financial support on the amateur circuit. Prime Video provided the players £60,000 ($83,000) over two years.

“Emma’s journey from qualification through to the U.S. Open final at the age of 18 is a truly magical story for British sport and we think it’s important that we extend our coverage to as many people as possible to support her in this historic moment for women’s tennis,” said Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe. “Young tennis talent such as Emma need the right support to become the stars we see today and we’re delighted to be able to commit even more investment to the next generation of women’s tennis in the U.K.”

Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz added: “Emma’s meteoric rise to secure a place in the U.S. Open Final is just sensational. We’re glad to have worked with Prime Video and pulled out all the stops to get it on air and I’m sure viewers will be thrilled at the prospect of watching Emma in this Grand Slam final.”