Emma Raducanu’s Historic U.S. Open Final Broadcast to be Shared Across Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 in the U.K.

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Amazon will share the its coverage of the live coverage of Saturday’s U.S. Open women’s singles final in the U.K. on both Prime Video and public service broadcaster Channel 4 .

The historic final will see 18-year-old British tennis player Emma Raducanu pitted against Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu is is the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Prime Video will reinvest all fees from the Channel 4 agreement into British women’s tennis to support the next generation of talent.

Prime Video’s coverage of the Grand Slam final begins at 8pm BST with pre-match build up from Catherine Whitaker, Greg Rusedski, Daniela Hantuchova and Anne Keothavong followed by match commentary from Mark Petchey, Martina Navratilova, as well as Tim Henman courtside and Jim Courier providing analysis from Flushing Meadows.

Prime members will be able to watch via the Prime Video app available on smart TVs, mobile devices, games consoles, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and set top boxes including Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk and BT. The match will also be available in its entirety on Channel 4. Prime Video has also partnered with the BBC to deliver match highlights of the final on the BBC on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Video began investing in U.K. tennis in 2018, following an exclusive broadcast deal for over 300 ATP and WTA World Tour events through to 2023. In 2019, Raducanu won the Prime Video Future Talent Award, alongside men’s British star Jack Draper, at the age of 16 to support her own development from junior to professional tennis with both one-to-one coaching with Andy Murray and financial support on the amateur circuit. Prime Video provided the players £60,000 ($83,000) over two years.

“Emma’s journey from qualification through to the U.S. Open final at the age of 18 is a truly magical story for British sport and we think it’s important that we extend our coverage to as many people as possible to support her in this historic moment for women’s tennis,” said Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe. “Young tennis talent such as Emma need the right support to become the stars we see today and we’re delighted to be able to commit even more investment to the next generation of women’s tennis in the U.K.”

Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz added: “Emma’s meteoric rise to secure a place in the U.S. Open Final is just sensational. We’re glad to have worked with Prime Video and pulled out all the stops to get it on air and I’m sure viewers will be thrilled at the prospect of watching Emma in this Grand Slam final.”

buffalonynews.net

US Open: Emma Raducanu advances to final

New York [US], September 10 (ANI): Great Britain's Emma Raducanu on Friday marched into her first major final when she entered the summit clash of the ongoing US Open. Raducanu continued her dominant form defeating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 18-year-old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Leylah Fernandez: Emma Raducanu’s US Open final opponent in profile

Britain’s brightest new tennis hope, Emma Raducanu, 18, is through to the final of the US Open after beating 17th seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals. Following on from her extraordinary debut at Wimbledon in July when she reached the fourth round despite being ranked just 338th in the world at the time, Raducanu will now face Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who herself only turned 19 on Monday, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday.
TENNIS
mediaite.com

WATCH: 18-Year-Old Emma Raducanu Wins U.S. Open Women’s Final

Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3, claiming the U.S. Open championship in an unprecedented win. The pair were the first teenagers to meet in the U.S. Open final since 1999, when Serena Williams won the first of her major titles at 17, against then-19-year-old Martina Hingis.
TENNIS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Qualifier to champion: Britain's Emma Raducanu, 18, wins U.S. Open

NEW YORK — British teenager Emma Raducanu arrived in New York last month with a ranking of 150th, just one Grand Slam appearance to her name and a flight booked to head out of town after the U.S. Open’s preliminary rounds in case she failed to win her way into the main tournament.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Jack FM

Factbox-Tennis-U.S. Open women’s singles champion Emma Raducanu

(Reuters) – Factbox on Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam title:. Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2021) ROAD TO FINAL. First round: beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 6-2 6-3 Second round: beat Shuai...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Emma Raducanu wins the U.S. Open in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old British phenom, completed her shocking run through the U.S. Open with a straight-sets victory over Leylah Fernandez of Canada on Saturday. Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world and barely known two weeks ago, became the first player to win a Grand Slam title after surviving the qualifying tournament. She became the first woman from Britain to win the U.S. Open since Virginia Wade in 1977.
TENNIS
