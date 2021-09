The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rally from being down 5-0 against The Chicago Dogs Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field in game 5. The RedHawks scored ten runs in three innings to help spark their comeback win as John Silviano hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to give The RedHawks the lead. Since joining The American Association in 2011 The RedHawks will take their first trip to The American Association Finals to face The Kansas City Monarchs Friday night for game one.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO