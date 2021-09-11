CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Not one, but two, football foes cancel on Coeur d'Alene this week

Coeur d'Alene Press
 7 days ago

COEUR d'ALENE — The Coeur d'Alene Vikings had a replacement opponent in football for a few hours, anyway. After West Valley of Yakima canceled Friday's game at Coeur d'Alene because of COVID-19 issues, the Vikings late Thursday night were able to tentatively arrange a home game for Saturday at 1 p.m. with Mt. Spokane of Mead, which had its game this week with district rival Mead postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Mead program.

cdapress.com

