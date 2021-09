ST. LOUIS – The lineup that carried the Cincinnati Reds for much of the season is now one of the main reasons why they can’t gain any ground in the wild-card race. Another game against a left-handed starting pitcher and another rough day for the Reds’ offense. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first inning and St. Louis Cardinals pitchers made it hold up. The Reds were handed a 2-0 loss at Busch Stadium in front of 32,872 fans, their first shutout loss since July 24.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO