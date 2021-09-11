Southampton reveal official Premier League squad for 2021/22 season
Southampton have named their official 25-man squad for the 2021/22 Premier League season that details which players will be available for selection from Ralph Hasenhuttl. There are no real surprises but Saints have had to include both Olly Lancashire, exclusively signed as a B team pro, and Sam McQueen as he recovers from his long-term injury. Both players are on pro terms at the club and must, therefore, take a squad place.saintsmarching.com
Comments / 0