The Red Sox slowly are getting players back from COVID-19, but there’s a hole in the rotation with uncertainty about when Nick Pivetta will be back. Boston’s starting pitcher was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list after testing positive for the virus Sunday. Manager Alex Cora at first insinuated it could be a false positive considering his vaccination status and lack of symptoms, but after a few days of deliberation, Pivetta remained on the list.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO