CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Germany's D.Bahn makes new offer to train drivers to avert rail strike

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XiFZ_0bswOWWG00

BERLIN (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn made an improved offer to train drivers on Saturday in a bid to avert a fourth strike in a pay dispute that has already paralysed large parts of passenger traffic over the holiday season.

The GDL drivers union ended its third and longest strike in this pay round on Tuesday in action that left passengers stranded and hit freight services in Europe’s biggest economy.

It threatened to call a new strike if state-owned Deutsche Bahn did not come up with a better offer by early next week.

In addition to a 3.2% wage rise staggered over 36 months and a coronavirus bonus for 2021, both of which were already on the table, Bahn said it had offered an additional component and was ready to review the scope of the GDL union’s collective bargaining arrangements.

It also said it had made some commitments on pensions.

“A wage deal with the GDL is overdue,” said Bahn head of human resources Martin Seiler in a statement, demanding that the union return to negotiations quickly.

Among its demands, the union wants a wage increase of 3.2% but with earlier payouts and a coronavirus bonus of 600 euros.

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

VTG trials rail LNG transport in Germany

The super-cooled gas was transported from the port of Brunsbuettel in north Germany to a Uniper power plant some 800 km in Ingolstadt in the country's south. German logistics firm VTG has test-trialled the transport of LNG via rail in specially developed tank wagons in Germany on behalf of Liqvis, a unit of energy group Uniper, the companies said on September 13.
TRAFFIC
marcellusdrilling.com

LNG by Rail Worldwide Closer to Reality After Test in Germany

Although Germany and Europe are far behind the U.S. in many ways, they are ahead of us in one way: LNG by rail. Three European LNG (liquefied natural gas) companies combined to successfully test an LNG delivery by railcar to a German power plant in Bavaria owned by utility company Uniper. The LNG was shipped some 500 miles (800 kilometers) without any problems. The specialized tank cars, if widely adopted in Europe, will no doubt make their way across the planet, including here in the U.S. LNG by rail is an important alternative to pipelines, especially in the U.S.
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Airbus union warns of more Germany strike action

(Sept 18): Airbus SE union IG Metall said it could call for further industrial action in a dispute over the planemaker’s plans to restructure German parts operations. The labor group held a day of strikes and rallies Friday to protest plans to overhaul subsidiaries that make wing and fuselage sections. The move, first announced in April, would involve the creation of new companies built around the Stelia Aerospace and Premium Aerotec divisions, while a detailed-parts unit would be hived off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Europe#Deutsche Bahn#Gdl
BBC

Rail industry urges workers not to spurn the train

Unless workers start taking the train again, there could be long-term adverse effects on city centres and High Streets, the rail industry has warned. Train commuting is still just 33% of its pre-Covid rate, while car journeys have reached pre-pandemic levels, said the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). If workers continued...
TRAFFIC
labelandnarrowweb.com

Heidelberg training program lauded in Germany

Vocational training at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is among the best in the whole of Germany. The daily newspaper Die Welt published the results of the evaluation at the end of August. Of the 4,000 companies surveyed across all sectors and regions, Heidelberg's training program was rated among the best, with the rating "very attractive". Only around 800 companies have achieved this top rating. The survey was conducted by the business psychology ranking agency ServiceValue. The "Germany's Best Training Companies" seal of approval is an independent quality certif-icate that measures the attractiveness of vocational training.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
gcaptain.com

Los Angeles Port Logjam Has Enough Containers to Cross Half the U.S.

By Brendan Murray (Bloomberg) The number of container ships waiting to enter the biggest U.S. gateway for trade with Asia reached an all-time high of 65 vessels, carrying potential payloads of cargo boxes that would stretch halfway across the country if lined up end to end. Outside the neighboring ports...
INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

‘Off The Charts’ Chinese Demand For American Beef Keeping Port Of Oakland Busy

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An ‘extraordinary’ surge in meat exports to Asia, particularly to China, has helped the sprawling Port of Oakland recover from the economic doldrums of the COVID pandemic. According to data released Wednesday, Oakland exported the equivalent of 25,200 20-foot containers of beef through July. Shipping officials were estimating the total value of beef exports to Asia at $1.5 billion in the first seven months of 2021. “Demand for high-qualify U.S. meat products is off the charts,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes in a news release. Asian markets have received nearly all of the beef exported...
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

As the summer holiday season draws to a close, it looks increasingly unlikely that the UK-US travel corridor will open before winter.On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it will maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.“Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a press conference.“Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at...
WORLD
audacy.com

Merkel making last visit to Warsaw as Germany's chancellor

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting the Polish capital on Saturday for talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a time when Poland faces migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. The Polish government said it would be Merkel's last visit to Warsaw as the...
EUROPE
scitechdaily.com

Neptune’s Vishnu Otter: A New Species Discovered in Germany

An Indian Otter found at Hammerschmiede: Neptune’s Vishnu otter arrived 11.4 million years ago from Southeast Asia. Researchers from the Universities of Tübingen and Zaragoza have discovered a previously unknown species of otter from 11.4-million-year-old strata at the Hammerschmiede fossil site. The excavation site in the Allgäu region of Germany...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Japan exports slow as supply chain hiccups hit factories

Japan’s exports rose 26% in August from a year earlier, preliminary data released Thursday showed, below analysts’ forecasts, as supply chain disruptions hit manufacturers. The 6.6 trillion yen ($60 billion) in exports compared with 5.2 trillion yen a year earlier, when the economy was just beginning to recover from the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast an increase of more than 30%. Exports rose 37% year-on-year in July. The figures showed the world’s third largest economy logged a trade deficit of 635 billion yen ($5.8 billion), as imports surged nearly 45% to 7.24 trillion yen ($66 billion),...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

183K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy