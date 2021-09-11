CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China administered total of 2.14 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept 10

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China has administered a total of 2.14 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept. 10, data from the National Health Commission showed on Saturday. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Doses
AFP

China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people

China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus -- 71 percent of its population -- official figures showed Thursday. The country where the virus was first detected has mostly curbed the virus within its borders, but is racing to get the vast majority of its population vaccinated as a new outbreak flickers in the southeast. "As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide," said National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng at a press briefing. Chinese health authorities said late last month that 890 million people in China had been fully vaccinated and two billion doses administered.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower on lackluster China, Japan data

Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after Japan and China released data that were weaker than expected.Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai Hong Kong and Seoul but rose in Sydney. Japan reported that its exports rose 26.2% in August from a year earlier, but that was well below forecasts for a rise of over 30%, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.Relative weakness in vehicle exports might reflect shortages of semiconductors and other components that have prompted some manufacturers to cut output, he noted. China reported late Wednesday that its retail sales grew an anemic 2.5%...
WORLD
The Guardian

Covid-19 vaccine Australia rollout tracker by state: total number of people and per cent vaccinated, daily vaccine doses and rate of progress

How does Australia’s coronavirus vaccine rollout and schedule compare with other countries, and when will Australia reach 70% and 80% double dose vaccination? We bring together the latest numbers on the vaccination rate in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and other states, as well as stats, maps, live data and Indigenous vaccination rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
theedgemarkets.com

Over two-thirds of Malaysian adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as at Sept 5, but daily doses administered continued to decline

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 6): Just over two-thirds or 68% of the Malaysian adult population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday (Sept 5). According to the country's Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) Twitter page, citing daily and cumulative Covid-19 vaccine administration data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), 15.93 million Malaysian adults had been fully vaccinated despite the decline in daily doses administered to 289,958 yesterday, from 300,501 and 321,349 the days before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan exports slow as supply chain hiccups hit factories

Japan’s exports rose 26% in August from a year earlier, preliminary data released Thursday showed, below analysts’ forecasts, as supply chain disruptions hit manufacturers. The 6.6 trillion yen ($60 billion) in exports compared with 5.2 trillion yen a year earlier, when the economy was just beginning to recover from the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast an increase of more than 30%. Exports rose 37% year-on-year in July. The figures showed the world’s third largest economy logged a trade deficit of 635 billion yen ($5.8 billion), as imports surged nearly 45% to 7.24 trillion yen ($66 billion),...
ECONOMY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

183K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy