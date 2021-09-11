China administered total of 2.14 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept 10

China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus -- 71 percent of its population -- official figures showed Thursday. The country where the virus was first detected has mostly curbed the virus within its borders, but is racing to get the vast majority of its population vaccinated as a new outbreak flickers in the southeast. "As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccine doses have been administered nationwide," said National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng at a press briefing. Chinese health authorities said late last month that 890 million people in China had been fully vaccinated and two billion doses administered.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO