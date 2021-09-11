Covid: Ambulance boss apology and France ex-health minister under investigation

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The head of the Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to patients over increased waiting times. Pauline Howie says staff are working under "unprecedented pressure" in response to a "huge increase" in Covid and non-Covid cases. Everything is being done to get people to hospital as quickly as possible, she says. At First Minister's Questions on Thursday Nicola Sturgeon said the average wait last week for immediately life-threatening incidents was nine minutes and 30 seconds, a figure she described as "not good enough".