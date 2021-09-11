CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘KUWTK’ Star Kendall Jenner Named Creative Director of Online Luxury Fashion Retailer FWRD

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner is the new creative director of the online luxury fashion destination FRWD. However, her latest career milestone drew mixed reactions from fans. Read their comments below.

Months after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality series ended, Kendall Jenner added a feather in her cap - becoming the new creative director of FRWD, a luxury fashion retailer.

Introducing its new creative director, the company dropped a YouTube video showing Jenner looking at photos of a model wearing fashionable clothes. The reality star also displayed her modeling chops in the clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403ysR_0bswMKFC00

Several fans quickly shared their thoughts about Jenner's new role, and Many appeared supportive about her latest achievement, while others found FRWD's decision questionable. A YouTube user commented:

"Title in NAME only. Yikes."

Another user expressed doubts but was also curious about what the young Kardashian-Jenner clan member can offer to the table. The user hoped she would give opportunities to designers of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtRot_0bswMKFC00

According to People, among the responsibilities of the 25-year-old TV star, who grew up loving fashion, is to introduce and work with up-and-coming creatives.

In August 2021, Italian fashion brand Liu Jo reportedly sued Jenner for $1.8 million.

Jenner has been immersed in the modeling world for years, and she is hopeful she could help creatives achieve their best potential under her leadership. She noted that the digital space is an essential platform for them.

Jenner gained prominence through "Keeping up with the Kardashians," a reality show she shared with sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, as well as their "mom-ager" Kris.

The series launched the clan into stardom and also sparked controversies. Besides controversies that played out on the show, Jenner, who is in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, has her share of disputes in the real world.

In August 2021, Italian fashion brand Liu Jo reportedly sued Jenner for $1.8 million. According to Insider, the company filed its complaint at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Capri-based company reportedly cited breach of contract, saying that Jenner only showed up once for their photoshoot. She was supposed to appear twice in the fashion shoot as stipulated in the contract.

However, The Society Management, representing Jenner, reportedly regarded the lawsuit as "without merit." They offered Liu Jo alternative dates for the photoshoot, but the agreement was forced to be delayed because of the pandemic.

While Jenner and her agency have yet to settle their differences with Liu Jo, the young socialite recently reached an agreement to pay the Fyre Festival organizers $90,000 after her involvement in the fraud music event.

#Luxury Fashion#Retailer#Italian Fashion#Kuwtk#Frwd#Nba#Insider#The U S District Court#Capri#The Society Management#Fyre Festival
