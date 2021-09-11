CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Riverdale’ Star Jordan Connor Weds Actress Jinjara Mitchell - Inside Their Love Story

By Gaone Pule
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago

After pushing back their initial wedding date, the actors are officially husband and wife. The duo detailed how their passion for acting brought them together.

Jordan Connor and Jinjara first met in an acting class in 2012. The “Looking for Alaska” actor Connor told Brides how they initially met and shared:

"We were paired for a scene together, and the rest was history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmst0_0bswMHb100

SAYING 'I DO'

After postponing their wedding for an entire year, the lovebirds tied the knot on September 4, 2021, in front of 50 guests at Long Beach Lodge Resort in Tofino, British Columbia.

Of their nuptials, Connor shared their vision for their ceremony was a beachy boho romantic vibe and that seeing it all come together was a dream come true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZNoZ_0bswMHb100

The bride donned a gorgeous lace dress by Anne Barge, whereas the groom wore a classic suit by Suitsupply. WeddingsbyBluebird planned the couple's ceremony.

In addition, the newlyweds used several vendors local to Vancouver Island. They both took to social media in separate posts to express their excitement about being married.

Connor, 29, wrote on Instagram that it was the best day of his life in all caps alongside a romantic picture of the pair locking lips on their wedding day.

Mitchell posted the same photograph on her Instagram page with the caption: “We dang well did it! Wedding spam coming your way soon.”

ENGAGEMENT NEWS

Mitchell and Connor got engaged on September 22, 2018, at Pacific Sands Beach Resort in Tofino, British Columbia. According to Teen Vogue, Connor reportedly timed the proposal to coordinate with the sunset on the beach.

The Canadian native presented his then-future bride with a diamond ring from Cavalier Gastown. His now lovely wife shared how it all went down.

Mitchell, also 29 years old, revealed when Jordan popped the big question, he got on one knee, the tide came in and soaked them, adding it was the best day of their lives up until their ceremonial day.

She and the "Hospital Show" star both celebrated the happy news on Instagram, with Connor sharing it was the most important question he had ever asked as well as the easiest.

