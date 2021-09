Anyone who was alive and old enough on Dec. 7, 1941, can remember where they were and what they were doing when they first heard that Pearl Harbor had been attacked. The same goes for Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Occasionally I’ll go to YouTube to watch old videos from CBS or ABC or NBC to see how their news teams covered that sad and historic day, seeing as how I was too young to know what was going on that day.

8 DAYS AGO