2 friends recall NYC attacks, day towers fell, debris rained

LITTLE ROCK -- Nancy Ryburn is the woman from Pine Bluff who made it big in New York. Life took her from her days growing up on Laurel Street through her 1970 graduation from Pine Bluff High School to journalism school at Henderson State University, although she switched her major to theater by her senior year. With a master's degree in communications from Louisiana State University, Ryburn set sail on her career as a teacher, first in high school English and then in community college communications courses in Chicago.