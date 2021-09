Lonoke -- As the result of an appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, Allie Parsley of England must spend three years in the penitentiary instead of one. Parsley was convicted in Lonoke Circuit Court about a year ago of assault with intent to kill, and sentenced to serve one year in the penitentiary. He appealed to the Supreme Court, which remanded the case for a new trial. The second trial was held Thursday. Parsley again was convicted, but the jury was unable to agree upon his punishment and it was left to the court. Today Judge George W. Clark of Conway, presiding over the court here, fixed Parsley's punishment at three years. Then the court denied him a new trial. However, notice of an appeal to the Supreme Court was filed.

