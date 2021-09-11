City leaders remember 9/11 fear, changes since

On Sept. 11, 2001, Shauwn Howell took off from work to undergo physical therapy. Howell's hands had been badly burned in an explosion 40 days earlier at Dickey Machine Works, off of U.S. 79 Business near the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Firefighters said a compressed acetylene gas tank inside a metal building exploded through its walls and struck an assistant fire chief in the head, knocking him to the ground.