CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

City leaders remember 9/11 fear, changes since

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 11, 2001, Shauwn Howell took off from work to undergo physical therapy. Howell's hands had been badly burned in an explosion 40 days earlier at Dickey Machine Works, off of U.S. 79 Business near the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Firefighters said a compressed acetylene gas tank inside a metal building exploded through its walls and struck an assistant fire chief in the head, knocking him to the ground.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Pine Bluff, AR
Government
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#9 11#Dickey Machine Works#The World Trade Center#Al Qaeda#Pentagon

Comments / 0

Community Policy