Fashionably Functional Cookware
The Sailing Range cookware is a premium range of cooking equipment for avid or amateur chefs alike in need of a way to prepare their favorite meals in a simple yet highly effective way. The cookware collection includes a a sauce pan, fry pan and casserole pot that are each characterized by their all-black nonstick coating finish. The various pieces can come in one of three color choices including Ocean, Sage and Citrus to add a vibrant pop of color into any kitchen.www.trendhunter.com
