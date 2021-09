Do you know why so many rock stars retire in Phoenix, Arizona?. The answer may surprise you. Some of the most famous musicians who call this city home are Jim Adkins and Alice Cooper! Music is everywhere in Phoenix: from the concerts at Phoenix Symphony Hall to the jam sessions at Crescent Ballroom. If rock ’n’ roll sounds like your kind of gig, head on over to one of many Phoenix live music bars and sees what all the fuss is about.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO