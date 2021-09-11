Gamified Digital Exercise Bikes

If your children are old enough to walk, then they are probably old enough to be involved in some kind of sports or exercise class. Many parents of young children are familiar with a seemingly endless array of tumbling and gymnastics classes, toddler swim lessons and preschool dance and karate instruction. Older kids have school sports, travel teams and their own solo exercise options like biking, skateboarding or walking with friends. If your family is like lots of others, you spend more time than you’d like to admit in your car ferrying kids back and forth between sports practices, as well as driving yourself to the gym or exercise classes. Why not add some good bonding time into the mix and find ways to exercise as a family?

