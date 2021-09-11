CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Gamified Digital Exercise Bikes

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

The Freebeat Exercise Bike is an immersive, gamified solution for athletes that will provide them with a fun, interactive way to train from the comfort of home. The spin bike is equipped with a 21.5-inch display that will allow users to choose from on-demand classes that they can participate in at their leisure, while the rotating design enables a customized experience. The stereo speaker system works to further immerse users in their cycling experience for fun workouts at leisure.

