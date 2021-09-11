My Word | It is ‘flat out hard’ to find health care workers

News that traveling nurses left their job assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital recently has sparked a lot of conversation on what occurred and what could have been done to prevent such an unfortunate situation during a surge in COVID-associated hospitalizations here in Humboldt County. And while those responsible for sharing this information publicly have their reasons for doing so and their interpretation of the situation, the fact of the matter is that the events did not unfold in the way that was shared with the media. This is profoundly disappointing because it casts a negative light on all the incredible hard work that our nurses, physicians, and hospitals leaders have invested into caring for our community and ensuring we have appropriate resources to do so. Furthermore, it has the potential to erode the trust the community places in their health care workers who they need and rely on in life’s most vulnerable and fragile moments.