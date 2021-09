Brighton, N.Y. — Come back to what you knew, come back to something new. That is the message as Temple Beth El marks the Jewish New Year. "It's not a celebration of a new year like you might think on December 31st, rather the beginning of a period of introspection and taking stock of one's life and actions to do better next, kind of get out of the cycle of bad habits and make personal resolutions that this new year would be better and begins with self," explained Leonardo Bitran, senior rabbi at Temple Beth El.

BRIGHTON, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO