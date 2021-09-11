CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Murphy announces applications for $75.6M to further enhance career, technical education in county vocational-technical school districts and county colleges

By Jay Edwards
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy Friday announced the availability of a second round of grant applications to further enhance career and technical education (CTE) in county vocational-technical high school districts and county colleges in New Jersey. These grants are supported by $500 million in bonds authorized by the Securing...

