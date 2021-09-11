CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

By Shannon Pettypiece
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.

Comments / 301

Kandace Brock
7d ago

his appearance at ground zero is meaningless . he will be just sucking up all peoples good air and he don't deserve any respect from anyone e especially the good air we breathe

Reply(9)
131
Toobeornottobe
6d ago

He should of stayed in his basement. He personally has brought the teliban to the United States Of America. Pathetic, treasonous, lowest for of a man.

Reply(20)
88
david
6d ago

Let’s hope and pray everyday that we wake up one day to the news this man has died of a massive heart attack or side affects from the vaccine

Reply(9)
52
IN THIS ARTICLE
