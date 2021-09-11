Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The ceremony to honor the heroic passengers and crew of Flight 93 began at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Today marks the 20th year since the 9/11 attacks and the people of Flight 93’s brave efforts to stop the hijackers. The official ceremony was held at Memorial Plaza, and former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris attended the event, with Harris serving as the keynote speaker. 10:10 a.m.: All the names of the Flight 93 victims have been read by their loved ones. 10:24 a.m.: Pennsylvania Governor...

SHANKSVILLE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO