12, 13 Year-Old Shot In South Austin; Among 4 Teens Shot In Chicago Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — 2 teens were shot in South Austin late Friday night, police said. The teens, ages 12 and 13, were standing on the front porch of a home in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard at about 10:31 p.m. when a person in a silver SUV fired shots. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition — the 13-year-old was wounded in his right leg and the 12-year-old in his left leg.