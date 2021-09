Youth members of India's main opposition Congress party clashed with police during a street protest Friday demanding jobs as the country’s economy recovers from a coronavirus lockdown last year that triggered massive unemployment. They also urged people not to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi s 71st birthday on Friday.About 150 Congress supporters marching behind a large banner reading “Government, Give Jobs to Youth” tried to jump police barricades blocking them from marching to government offices in New Delhi Police seized some protesters and took them away in a bus. They were expected to be released later Friday. The Center...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO