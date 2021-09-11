What channel is Notre Dame on today? Why Week 2 football game vs. Toledo is only on Peacock

Notre Dame is breaking from tradition on Saturday when it takes on Toledo in its home opener. For the first time in history, fans can only watch the No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish play via a streaming service: NBCUniversal's Peacock. It's the first of seven Notre Dame home games that will be broadcast on Peacock this year, and the only one that can't also be watched on TV, via NBC. Fans can sign up for a free account of Peacock, but need to pay $4.99 per month for Premium, the only way to access Notre Dame football games.