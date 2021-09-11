CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What channel is Notre Dame on today? Why Week 2 football game vs. Toledo is only on Peacock

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame is breaking from tradition on Saturday when it takes on Toledo in its home opener. For the first time in history, fans can only watch the No. 8-ranked Fighting Irish play via a streaming service: NBCUniversal's Peacock. It's the first of seven Notre Dame home games that will be broadcast on Peacock this year, and the only one that can't also be watched on TV, via NBC. Fans can sign up for a free account of Peacock, but need to pay $4.99 per month for Premium, the only way to access Notre Dame football games.

www.sportingnews.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
Mike Tirico
Jack Swarbrick
Drew Brees
Lindsey Nelson
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Football Games#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Irish#Nbc#Seminoles#Premium Plus
Sporting News

Auburn vs. Penn State odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 3 college football game

No. 22 Auburn takes on No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a “Whiteout” at Beaver Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ABC. Auburn (2-0) is playing a Big Ten opponent on the road for the first time since 1931, and this is just the third time a ranked SEC team is visiting a Big Ten opponent. The Tigers are off to a quick start with first-year coach Bryan Harsin. Quarterback Bo Nix and running back Tank Bigsby have formed a dynamic backfield, and this is the biggest test before SEC play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, D'Andre Swift affecting Week 2 start-sit decisions

D'Andre Swift and Josh Jacobs are on the latest practice injury reports, and our fantasy RB injury updates will provide some clarity around their situations and how to view them in fantasy this week if they do play. Swift has a much brighter fantasy outlook, while Jacobs is a potenteial bust for a variety of reasons. We'll dive into it all and tell you about the other guys who might be flex considerations if these players do miss Week 2.
NFL
University of Notre Dame
Football
FanSided

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Football: Game preview and prediction in Week 1

The Notre Dame football team is trying to get off to a good start in 2021, and here is our preview of their matchup against Florida State. On Sunday night, the 2021 Notre Dame football team will finally play a game that counts, as they head down to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. The Irish have seen a lot of changes on the roster this offseason, especially in some key areas, so it will be interesting to see how the season opener goes.
FLORIDA STATE
onefootdown.com

Weather Forecast for Saturday’s Toledo Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Toledo Rockets will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Saturday amid mid-80s temperatures, according to Accuweather. There is no rain forecasted Saturday for the greater South Bend area. If you’re waiting at the gates when tailgating commences for the home opener at 8 a.m., you may want to add a long sleeve shirt or light coat to your breakfast plans. Accuweather forecasts temperatures in the mid-60s, although you’ll be enjoying mid-70s by 11 a.m. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures will broach 80 degrees; be sure to lather that sunscreen at least once before heading into the stadium.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football Game Saturday: Notre Dame vs. Toledo Prediction, Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under & Betting Info for NCAA Week 2

Notre Dame football Game Saturday: Notre Dame vs. Toledo Prediction, Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under & Betting Info for NCAA Week 2. After serving a major scare against the Florida State Seminoles on the road in Week 1, the Notre Dame football team heads home to take on the Toledo Rockets. Against Florida State, the Irish led 38-20 in the second half, only to see the Seminoles come back to tie the game at 38, and send it into overtime.
NOTRE DAME, IN
chatsports.com

Local Restaurants to Show Toledo-Notre Dame Game

TOLEDO, Ohio - Two partners of the University of Toledo Athletic Department announced that they will be showing the Toledo-Notre Dame game at their venues this Saturday. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on Peacock. Campus Pollyeyes (3303 Dorr Street) and the Blarney Irish Pub (601 Monroe Street) invite Rocket fans to...
TOLEDO, OH
sportswar.com

They might try to move Notre Dame games to Peacock.

Permanently if they make a lot of new money this weekend, by people signing up just to watch that one Notre Dame game. Will be interesting to see how ratings compare to Notre Dame games on NBC, especially if there are those not interested in the rest of the shows and programs that Peacock has to offer, so they might not think it's worth paying for a monthly fee for one game, for a service they won't really use.
COLLEGE SPORTS

