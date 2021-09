The Cincinnati Reds have dropped their last six series after losing to the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. Sonny Gray gave up a two-run home run in the first inning, the only two runs he allowed in seven innings. Despite the solid start, Gray picked up his seventh loss as Cincinnati could only manage six hits. The Reds are tied with San Diego for the final NL Wild Card spot and they are only a game up on the Cardinals. The Reds start a series in Pittsburgh tomorrow night with pregame at 5:05 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO