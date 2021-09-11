Hillsdale prep football finds it's footing, pulls away in a 42-14 victory over Onsted

Onsted rolled it's way into Hornet country looking to get it's second major win to start the Wildcats' season. The week three matchup for Hillsdale was a must-win for the Hornets; who couldn't afford to start the season 0-3. With the new playoff qualification rules, there is a new emphasis on playoff points this season. No longer does a six-win season automatically qualify teams for the playoffs. Having three losses on the season would have put the Hornets, led by head coach Marc Lemerand, in a hole that would be hard to climb out of; with the best outcome of the season being six wins at that point.