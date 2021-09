Like many Americans, I can recall vividly where I was on 9-11-2001 when the planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City. I was at the American Embassy in Moscow, Russia, where I was serving as Counselor for Political Affairs. I had just returned to the embassy after meeting my Russian colleagues at the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss an issue I have long forgotten. It was late in the day in Moscow, and no sooner had I had entered my office when the Ambassador’s Executive Officer called me to come urgently to the ambassador’s office “because something strange is happening in New York.”

