Lisbon, OH

MUNICIPAL COURT

Salem News Online
 7 days ago

LISBON – A Sept. 16 preliminary hearing and pretrial was set in county Municipal Court for Luis R. Rodriguez Cortada, 45, Youngstown, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; having weapons while under a disability, a third-degree felony; and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and expired license plates. During a traffic stop in Perry Township on Thursday, Cortada allegedly had a loaded firearm in the vehicle’s glove box when he has a prior felony conviction.

www.salemnews.net

#Drug Abuse#Firearms#Marijuana#New Brighton#Municipal Court#Ovi
