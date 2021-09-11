Listen to Your Lookout

Dear Other Dad — My kid is such a jerk when we travel and it makes me crazy. What should I do? Ride him till he acts like a decent human or leave him home?. You are tapping into a subject that will elicit groans and cheers from parents all over the globe, and it is especially well timed as I am newly returned from a trip with my own teenage daughter. The first thing I would say is that you are not alone in feeling this way; the second is that your son probably could have written this same question, substituting the word “parent” for “kid.” That may seem completely unfair, but it’s worth keeping in mind. (And I say that from experience.)

