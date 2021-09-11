CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Need To Remember Sesame Street Values

By Victoria Gregg
Cover picture for the articleValues aren’t only based on religion or spirituality. They are basic and universal. Russell Brand was talking about this subject. He had mentioned to take religion and esotericism out of the dialogue and just focus on fundamental values, like what Sesame Street teaches children. The show taught about love, kindness and acceptance. Their theme centered around inclusion and diversity. They showed children that everyone has the same wants and deserved to be treated with compassion. That made so much sense.

