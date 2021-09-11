SBA Enhances COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to Aid Small Businesses Facing Challenges from Delta Variant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman this week announced major enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, a federal disaster relief loan designed to better serve and support our small business communities still reeling from the pandemic, especially hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms, and hotels. The SBA states it is ready to receive new applications immediately from small businesses looking to take advantage of these new policy changes.www.mychesco.com
