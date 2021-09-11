CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta, PA

SBA Enhances COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to Aid Small Businesses Facing Challenges from Delta Variant

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman this week announced major enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, a federal disaster relief loan designed to better serve and support our small business communities still reeling from the pandemic, especially hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms, and hotels. The SBA states it is ready to receive new applications immediately from small businesses looking to take advantage of these new policy changes.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Low-Interest Loans Available to Chester County Businesses and Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ida

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County residents and businesses affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida can now apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This service is in addition to the FEMA federal disaster assistance made available to Chester County, as well as Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York Counties, through last week’s Presidential Disaster Declaration.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$51 Million Announced in Funding Opportunities for Housing Counseling Agencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Housing Counseling announced on Tuesday it is making $51 million in grants available through a Notice of Funding Opportunity to support HUD-approved housing counseling agencies and intermediary organizations across the country. These comprehensive housing counseling grants...
ADVOCACY
MyChesCo

Oct. 15 Deadline Approaches for Taxpayers Who Requested Extensions: IRS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers about the upcoming October 15 due date to file 2020 tax returns. People who asked for an extension should file on or before the extension deadline to avoid the penalty for filing late. Electronic filing options, such as IRS Free File, are still available.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Delta, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Washington, PA
City
Delta, PA
MyChesCo

PACE Solutions and Xemplar Partner to Offer PACE-Integrated Smartphone Telematics and Policy Services Solutions

WAYNE, PA — PACE Solutions and Xemplar Insights have partnered to provide an integrated solution for P&C insurers and MGAs. This partnership allows mutual customers of PACE and Xemplar to benefit from the collective capabilities of a smart policy administration solution integrated with mobile and web solutions that can help advance the insurer’s digital transformation agenda for growth and profitability.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

FDA Advances Data, IT Modernization Efforts with New Office of Digital Transformation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the reorganization this week of the agency’s information technology (IT), data management and cybersecurity functions into the new Office of Digital Transformation (ODT). The office has been realigned to report directly to the FDA commissioner, elevating the office and its functions to agency-level. This reorganization will advance the agency’s information technology transformation with improved data and IT competencies that improve agency operations to support the public health mission.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department Issue Joint Statement to Preserve Competition in Post-Hurricane Relief Efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division issued a joint statement detailing antitrust guidance for businesses taking part in relief efforts and those involved in rebuilding communities affected by Hurricane Ida without violating the antitrust laws:. “When a disaster like Hurricane Ida strikes,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Loan#Loan Application#Ppp Loan#Customer Service Center#Resource Partners
MyChesCo

What to Expect After Registering for FEMA Disaster Assistance in PA

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you suffered property damage or loss directly caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and live in Pennsylvania Counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, or York, you are encouraged to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and apply for disaster assistance, even if you have insurance. Help may be available for uninsured or underinsured damages and if insurance claims are not promptly settled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Department of Agriculture Opens $500,000 Program to Improve Urban Agriculture Infrastructure, Food Sovereignty

HARRISBURG, PA — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the opening this week of the 2021-22 PA Farm Bill’s $500,000 Urban Agriculture Grant Program to grow agricultural infrastructure in urban food deserts to improve access to fresh, local food and provide opportunities for hands-on learning and community-building. With improved agricultural infrastructure, urban growers can prioritize access to sufficient, healthy, and culturally appropriate foods for their community.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

$142 Million Awarded to Help End Youth Homelessness

WASHINGTON. D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding $142 million to build systems to end youth homelessness in 33 local communities, including 11 rural communities. HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) will support a wide range of housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
MyChesCo

Renewed Tax Credit Can Help Employers Hire Workers: IRS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With many businesses facing a tight job market, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding employers to check out a valuable tax credit available to them for hiring long-term unemployment recipients and other groups of workers facing significant barriers to employment. During National Small Business Week, the IRS...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MyChesCo

Auditor General DeFoor: DCED Waiver Process for COVID Business Shutdown Flawed; Urges Transparency, Accountability Reforms

HARRISBURG, PA — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released a performance audit this week criticizing the Wolf Administration’s waiver process for businesses that asked to remain open early in the COVID-19 pandemic. “This audit revealed a flawed process that provided inconsistent answers to business owners and caused confusion,” DeFoor said....
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Disaster Assistance Available to Qualified Pennsylvanians; FEMA Deploys DSA Teams to Six PA Counties

PHILADELPHIA, PA — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Pennsylvania to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe wind and flooding due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida from August 31 – September 5, 2021. Individual Assistance (IA), to individuals and households for emergency work and the repair or replacement of homes damaged by Ida’s remnants throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania is available to qualified residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York Counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

FDA Announces Winners of Food Traceability Challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:. “In June, we launched the New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low- or No-Cost Tech-enabled Traceability Challenge to encourage the development of traceability solutions that are cost effective for human and animal food operations of all sizes. Achieving end-to-end traceability – the ability to track a food’s route from source to table – throughout the food supply system can help speed the response to foodborne illness outbreaks and deepen our understanding of what causes them and how to prevent them from happening again.
FOOD SAFETY
MyChesCo

Rhapsody Commits $2.5MM to Scale Verdafresh (formerly NanoPack, Inc.)

WAYNE, PA — Verdafresh, formerly known as NanoPack, Inc., announced this week a $2.5MM equity investment led by Rhapsody Venture Partners. The funding will support the launch of Verdafresh’s line of fully recyclable barrier films for food packaging and other applications. Using its proprietary coating technology, Verdafresh is bringing to...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced recently that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.70 per share on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021. Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy