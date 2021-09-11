Not all on board with new process on future of schools

In favor of a new way of public engagement, certain advisory panels have come to a halt on what to do about St. Joseph school buildings and classwork. Last month, the Board of Education embraced a plan by consultants Rod Wright and Don Schlomann. They represent Creative Entourage LLC, a St. Louis firm, retained for roughly $100,000 by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Mosaic Life Care. Superintendent Doug Van Zyl publicly invited for people to join the process on Thursday.