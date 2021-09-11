Charlene Roth: A quiet stop in Winona Senior High

I was a secretary at Winona Senior High on Sept. 11,. I answered the phone and the person calling said a plane had crashed into the tower, and while were talking another plane hit the second tower. I quickly told another secretary to turn on her TV and we saw the plane hit. Everything came to a quiet stop. Soon we're receiving calls from classrooms asking what was going on. The students asked that the TV in the concourse be turned to the channel so they could watch during their study hall. The school became so quiet.