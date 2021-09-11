CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-Drug Regimen as Treatment for HIV Infections

By Grace McComsey, MD, FIDSA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA discussion regarding the safety profile and use of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide as treatment for HIV. Grace McComsey, MD, FIDSA: Todd, we talked about integrase inhibitors, about weight gain. Bictegravir with TAF [tenofovir alafenamide] FDC [fixed-dose combination], or Biktarvy, it is obviously a very effective regimen. It’s safe overall. Tell us a little bit about how much we know about the effect on weight gain. Is it really the worst integrase inhibitor out there, and how bad is it vs the other agents in that class?

