Lake Oswego to host City Hall grand opening event

Outdoor event will include food trucks, live music and tours of the newly-completed building.

It's been a long time coming, and the city is gearing up to celebrate the completion of the civic plaza and new City Hall building.

The public is invited to the outdoor grand opening event, which will follow the Tuesday, Sept. 21, City Council meeting, with a tentative start time at about 5:30 p.m.

"The big thing about the grand opening event is now with the completion of the new City Hall and the civic plaza, we are taking the time to welcome the community to the new space and also (emphasize) it's a community space," said Madison Thesing, assistant to the city manager. "We want to thank the community (for) their patience with the construction."

While the building is finished, the civic plaza is still under construction and will likely be complete in the next week.

The event will take place in the upper parking lot area and will include live music, building tours and food trucks including Killer Burger, Getta Gyro and free snow cones from Kona Ice.

The Lake Oswego Police Department, fire department and library will have stations and the Oswego Heritage Council will have a display that explains the history of the city and City Hall building. Booktique and the Arts Council of Lake Oswego will also have ongoing programs and there will be a time capsule display as well.

Thesing said the city reached out to a number of different community organizations and staff to create a list of items to include in the capsule with the intention of capturing the construction of the new building and where Lake Oswego is today — "a moment in time," Thesing said.

The city will be following COVID-19 safety protocols and people will be required to wear face masks indoors and outdoors.

For more information, visit the city's website.