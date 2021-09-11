CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego to host City Hall grand opening event

By Clara Howell
 7 days ago

Outdoor event will include food trucks, live music and tours of the newly-completed building.

It's been a long time coming, and the city is gearing up to celebrate the completion of the civic plaza and new City Hall building.

The public is invited to the outdoor grand opening event, which will follow the Tuesday, Sept. 21, City Council meeting, with a tentative start time at about 5:30 p.m.

"The big thing about the grand opening event is now with the completion of the new City Hall and the civic plaza, we are taking the time to welcome the community to the new space and also (emphasize) it's a community space," said Madison Thesing, assistant to the city manager. "We want to thank the community (for) their patience with the construction."

While the building is finished, the civic plaza is still under construction and will likely be complete in the next week.

The event will take place in the upper parking lot area and will include live music, building tours and food trucks including Killer Burger, Getta Gyro and free snow cones from Kona Ice.

The Lake Oswego Police Department, fire department and library will have stations and the Oswego Heritage Council will have a display that explains the history of the city and City Hall building. Booktique and the Arts Council of Lake Oswego will also have ongoing programs and there will be a time capsule display as well.

Thesing said the city reached out to a number of different community organizations and staff to create a list of items to include in the capsule with the intention of capturing the construction of the new building and where Lake Oswego is today — "a moment in time," Thesing said.

The city will be following COVID-19 safety protocols and people will be required to wear face masks indoors and outdoors.

For more information, visit the city's website.

Organizers turn creative to bridge vaccine gaps

Washington County leads the state in vaccination rate while disparities persist. According to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority, Washington County leads the state with 80.5% of adults vaccinated, more than 386,000 people. But communities of color are thought to be lagging behind in vaccination rate compared to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City 'can't wait to see' how many kids will attend camps

Parks foundation funds nearly $2,000 in scholarships for low-income families.Oregon City children who come from families with limited income have a large need for reduced barriers to accessing summer camps, as shown by growing use of a new fund. Park-foundation leaders continue to add to the scholarship fund so that they'll be ready to help more kids as the program expands in future years. Thanks to the Oregon City Parks Foundation's scholarship fund created in late 2020, the city was able to help 26 kids attend a week of camps this summer. Melissa Tierney, Oregon City Parks' recreation programmer, said...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Molalla hosts pride event

Folks gather at Long Park to wave the rainbow flag at first-ever Molalla Pride. Molalla has become known in recent months for patriotic flag waves, but on Sept. 12, folks gathered to wave a different kind of flag — the rainbow flag. About 60 people — including Mayor Scott Keyser,...
MOLALLA, OR
Portland Tribune

County approves Chapman Landing rezone

It's the next step in efforts to develop a recreation area at Crown Z trailhead. The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has approved the rezoning of Chapman Landing, a step sought by Scappoose city officials who want to transform the area into a park. Chapman Landing, the waterfront area at...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
