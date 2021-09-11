Hogoheegee juggernaut Chilhowie outlasts Narrows, 32-18

NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows High School football team always looks forward to playing games in the friendly confines of Harry Ragsdale Stadium.

On Friday night, Chilhowie saw to it that those confines were a little less friendly.

After a close first half, the Warriors kept hammering at the Green Wave, sealing a 32-18 victory in the second half.

“Chilowie’s gotten two good wins to start the year. Coming in we knew they were a great football team, They got some kids back from last week that didn’t play. They made some plays late in the game,” said Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe.

“The last few years they’ve been one of the best [Class 1] teams in the state ... especially at this end. We feel like if we want to get to where we want to be, we have to play teams like that. A game like this is going to make us better in the end,” he said.

Narrows struck first, with quarterback Aiden McGlothlin hitting wide receiver Carson Crigger with a 78 yard touchdown pass with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter.

The Chilhowie defense got the Warriors on the board with a safety early in the second quarter, adding an offensive score to lead 8-6 at intermission following quarterback D.J. Martin’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Chase Lewis.

The Warriors’ Markos Silverio gave the visitors a 16-6 advantage with his 12-yard scoring run capped by Kevin Crewey’s 2-point conversion run wth 2:57 remaining in the third period. McGlothin kept the Green Wave within four points with his 32-yard scoring scramble before the third quarter expired.

Lewis bought the Warriors breathing room with his 6-yard TD run in the fourth period, capped by Hunter Hall’s conversion reception from Martin.

Hayden Castle’s 67-yard Pick-Six for Chilhowie was probably the dagger, in hindsight. But the Green Wave went down swinging. McGlothlin capped all scoring with his 41-yard touchdown pass to Crigger.

McGlothlin completed 12-of-26 pass attempts for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Crigger had six catches for 148 yards and two scores. Kolier Pruett had five catches for 65 yards.

Silverio led the Warriors ground attack with 96 yards and a score. Lewis rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m really proud of my guys that hung in there for four quarters. We’ll regroup and get ready for next week,” said Lowe, whose travels to arch-rival Giles next week. “Whenever we get a Friday night game in, we’ll count our blessings in this day and time,” Lowe said.

The Spartans picked up a 16-13 Mountain Empire District win over George Wythe at Wytheville, on Friday night.

At Harry Ragsdale Field

Chilhowie..........0 8 8 16 — 32

Narrows...........6 0 6 6 — 18

First Quarter

Nz — Carson Crigger 78 pass from Aiden McGlothlin (PAT failed)(4:12)

Second Quarter

Chil — Safety

Chil — Chase Lewis 15 pass from D.J. Martin (PAT failed)

Third Quarter

Chil — Markos Silverio 12 run (Kevin Crewey run) 2:57

Nz— McGlothlin 32 run (PAT failed)

Fourth Quarter

Chil — Lewis 6 run (Hunter Hall pass from Martin)

Chil— Hayden Castle 67 interception return (Seth Thomas pass from Martin)

Nz — Crigger 41 pass from McGlothin (PAT failed)