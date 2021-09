It wasn’t long after the world became aware of what happened that the phrase “never forget” became attached to the horrific attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The family of Betty Ann Ong has lived that mantra daily for the last 20 years, grieving her loss, remembering her kindness and carrying on her legacy through the foundation named after her. “There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t feel the shock and grief of losing Betty,” her brother Harry Ong says.

