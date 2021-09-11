CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison has a championship-caliber defense, but in loss to Central, its offense falls too far behind

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON — Edison's players walked down the 50-yard line through the handshake line, sweat dripping off of many of their faces, looking like they had been through a war. As the team gathered around its coaching staff after its 17-10 loss to Central (Fresno) there was no yelling or aggression. Instead, there was praise. Edison defensive coordinator Eric Hankins called out the Vikings' defensive players to stand. Just the defense.

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
