Edison has a championship-caliber defense, but in loss to Central, its offense falls too far behind
STOCKTON — Edison's players walked down the 50-yard line through the handshake line, sweat dripping off of many of their faces, looking like they had been through a war. As the team gathered around its coaching staff after its 17-10 loss to Central (Fresno) there was no yelling or aggression. Instead, there was praise. Edison defensive coordinator Eric Hankins called out the Vikings' defensive players to stand. Just the defense.www.recordnet.com
