Sussex County, DE

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 04:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303...304...306 AND 308 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303 304...306 AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Lake IL and Cook County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ellis and west central Woodward Counties through 915 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fargo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fargo and Tangier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beaver and northeastern Lipscomb Counties through 915 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Follett, or 11 miles northwest of Shattuck, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Follett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until tomorrow evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 4.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.9 3.9 3.9
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis County through 945 PM CDT At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Higgins, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beaver and northeastern Lipscomb Counties through 915 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Follett, or 11 miles northwest of Shattuck, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Follett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over already saturated ground. Some locations that will experience flooding include Perdido, Dyas, Lottie, Redtown and Phillipsville.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collingsworth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Childress; Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CHILDRESS AND EAST CENTRAL HALL COUNTIES At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Memphis, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress and Estelline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin; Escambia FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTIES At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over already saturated ground. Some locations that will experience flooding include Perdido, Dyas, Lottie, Redtown and Phillipsville.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 7:35 PM CDT Friday the stage was 3.1 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Friday was 3.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 3.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.1 Fri 7 pm CDT 2.9 3.1 3.3
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * From Sunday afternoon to early Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 3.7 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon to a crest of 4.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 3.7 Fri 8 pm CDT 3.9 4.0 4.0
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Monroe THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTY At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicates between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen this evening. This will cause small stream flooding. Thunderstorms are tapering off but runoff will continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aberdeen, Prairie, Muldon, Binford and Strong.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula At Merrill. * From late Sunday night to Monday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.6 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 22.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff Estates in southern George County. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Hickman County in middle Tennessee * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centerville, Nunnelly and Pinewood.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN

