Atlantic County, NJ

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 04:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape May County, NJ
New Jersey State
Delaware State
Delaware, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter County beaches. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ellis and west central Woodward Counties through 915 PM CDT At 845 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fargo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fargo and Tangier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis County through 945 PM CDT At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Higgins, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beaver and northeastern Lipscomb Counties through 915 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Follett, or 11 miles northwest of Shattuck, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Follett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
#Rip Currents#Atlantic Coastal Cape May#Coastal Atlantic
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303...304...306 AND 308 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...303 304...306 AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Special Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beaver and northeastern Lipscomb Counties through 915 PM CDT At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Follett, or 11 miles northwest of Shattuck, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Follett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Roger Mills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ellis and northwestern Roger Mills Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Durham, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crawford and Durham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 23:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Monroe THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTY At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicates between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen this evening. This will cause small stream flooding. Thunderstorms are tapering off but runoff will continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aberdeen, Prairie, Muldon, Binford and Strong.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have weakened below advisory threshold at this hour. Breezy southerly to westerly winds expected through the next several hours with additional impacts not expected.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 7:35 PM CDT Friday the stage was 3.1 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Friday was 3.1 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 3.4 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.1 Fri 7 pm CDT 2.9 3.1 3.3
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will spread inland from the coast overnight.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Eastern Monmouth and Coastal Atlantic. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Glasscock, southeastern Midland, northern Reagan and northeastern Upton Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1128 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southwest of Garden City, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stiles, Midkiff and Saint Lawrence. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
Flood Advisory issued for Collingsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collingsworth FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 3 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN

