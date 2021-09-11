Diamond Beat: Seattle downs Arizona, 5-4

Sept. 6-12: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians and more.

Here's a daily tracker of baseball scores and more:

FRIDAY, SEPT 10

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Diamondbacks 4 — Tom Murphy hit two homers and J.P. Crawford one, all off Madison Bumgarner, as Seattle beat Arizona at T-Mobile Park.

Marco Gonzales gave up four hits and three runs (none earned) in six innings.

Indians 4, Canadians 1 — Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak to 28 games for Vancouver, but his team fell to Spokane at Ron Tonkin Field. Sem Robberse, 19, had a fine outing for Vancouver, giving up seven hits and two runs in six innings.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Pro baseball

Canadians 14, Indians 5 — Vancouver followed up an 11-run game Wednesday with a 14-run game that featured 13 hits and an epic game by designated hitter Philip Clarke.

Clarke went 3-for-4 with a run scored — and eight RBIs. He hit a three-run homer and two run-scoring doubles.

Zac Cook went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Rafael Lantigua went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored.

Hops — Hillsboro's remaining games at Tri-City, Thursday through Sunday, had to be cancelled because of COVID-19 contact tracing with the Dust Devils. So, the entire six-game series had to be scrapped.

Hillsboro plays fellow Ron Tonkin Field inhabitant Vancouver in the final series for the teams, Sept. 14-19.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

Pro baseball

Mariners 8, Astros 5 — Seattle was facing another loss and a three-game sweep at Houston. But, the Mariners rallied.

Thanks to homers by Marwin Gonzalez and Jose Altuve and a Kyle Tucker RBI double, the Astros led 4-2 heading into the seventh inning. But, Jarred Kelenic tied it with a two-run double for Seattle.

Then, in the ninth inning, Jose Marmalejos stroked a two-run single and J.P. Crawford slammed a two-run homer. Alex Bregman homered for Houston in the bottom of the inning, but reliever Paul Sewald finished it off.

Abraham Toro had a two-run double earlier in the game.

Seattle (76-64) returns to T-Mobile Park for three games against Arizona, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12, and three with Boston, Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 13-15.

The Mariners swept the Diamondbacks last weekend in Arizona.

Hops — Hillsboro's second game at Tri-City was also cancelled because of COVID-19 contract tracing with the Dust Devils.

Canadians 11, Indians 5 — Spencer Horwitz had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored and Philip Clarke also drove in three runs as Vancouver beat Spokane at Ron Tonkin Field.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

Pro baseball

Astros 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings — Carlos Correa's ground-rule double plated Yuli Gurriel with the winning run as Houston rallied to beat visiting Seattle.

Houston's Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it, 4-4.

Kyle Seager had given Seattle a 3-2 lead with a sixth-inning homer and the Mariners made it 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning on a single by Luis Torrens and a Houston error.

Jose Altuve had a homer for Houston. Bregman had an earlier RBI double. J.P. Crawford had a two-run single for Seattle.

The teams play the series finale at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Indians 5, Canadians 4 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver's Philip Clarke hit a solo homer but Spokane topped Vancouver. The Indians had 13 hits. Ezequiel Tovar went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Hops — Hillsboro's Tuesday game at Tri-City was cancelled because of COVID-19 contact tracing with the Dust Devils.

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

Pro baseball

Astros 11, Mariners 2 — Seattle had risen to second place in the American League West Division after five consecutive wins, and entered a three-game series at Houston at 13 games above .500 (75-62).

But, the streak came to a screeching halt against the Astros, the first-place team in the A.L. West.

The Astros scored six runs in the second inning off starter Yusei Kikuchi, who loaded the bases on walks. A fielder's choice grounder and an error by Abraham Toro scored the first two runs, and Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer and Yordan Alvarez an RBI double.

That's all that Lance McCullers would need. He allowed four hits and two runs, on a Toro two-run double, in six innings. Seattle had only five hits.

The Astros had 14 hits. Kyle Tucker had three hits, three runs and two RBIs.

