CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, OR

PCUN joins vaccine equity campaign

By Justin Much
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Marion County approved a $195,415 distribution to PCUN, the county's latest allotment of state funds to promote vaccines

The Marion County Board of Commissioners approved a contract of services with Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN) during its Sept. 8 meeting to provide COVID-19 outreach services specifically related to vaccines with an emphasis on populations experiencing vaccine inequity.

The contract furnished PCUN with $195,415 in assistance, linked to the county's equity plan connected with the Oregon Health Authority, according to Marion County Health and Human Services Administrator Ryan Matthews. The outreach campaign provided through the funding runs through Dec. 31.

"The goal of the funding associated with the equity plan is to overcome vaccine hesitancy and support underserved populations to get information and access to the vaccine," Matthews said. "PCUN has been a partner throughout the pandemic. We've worked with them to help support our farmworker population, which is really critical to our economy and to our robust agricultural industry."

Matthews said the partnership will involve PCUN engaging with roughly 10,000 Latinx households via direct phone calls and community outreach to those they are unable to contact by phone. The advocacy group also is expected to launch a media campaign highlighting community service events and direct people to locations where vaccines are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HO8Q_0bsw7Bed00

"They'll be working with our other community-based organizations to coordinate our effort to make sure that we're sharing a message that's really focused on promotion, education outreach and access to the vaccine," Matthews said. "Our hope is that as more information is shared in these communities from trusted sources, the people will make the best choice in terms of what is best for them; have an informed decision with all the data and information needed to make that decision."

The funding is part of a wider package that the county has distributed with the same aim. Two weeks earlier the BOC approved a handful of similar distributions, including $150,000 to Woodburn Ambulance to bolster efforts such as door-to-door vaccine administration and transportation to vaccine sites for vulnerable individuals.

PCUN Executive Director Reyna Lopez had been in discussions with the county commissioners about the farmworker advocacy group's strong position to implement this type of outreach.

"I'm glad we are finally getting this out to them so they can get this going," Commissioner Kevin Cameron said. "These dollars came through the state for this purpose — for us to get them out to our community partners to help get the vaccines done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRjcz_0bsw7Bed00

Lopez said PCUN has been heavily involved with COVID-19 issues from the onset with constant meetings, checking the trends and ensuring personal protective equipment is available. She said the biggest challenge with vaccinations is information — or perhaps misinformation. Misinformed reasons for reluctance they've discovered include vaccination costs and lack of insurance, concerns about immigration or documentation papers, and beliefs that the vaccination will make people sick or infertile.

PCUN plans to hire 10 temporary workers for 10 weeks to contact thousands of Hispanic and Latinx community members to ensure they have accurate information, and if they are unvaccinated, connect them with a source to get inoculated.

Despite the challenges, PCUN and its partners have been capably negotiating the pandemic issues.

"Vaccination rates are little bit above the state average for the Hispanic and Latinx community," Lopez said, citing data for Marion and Polk counties. "We are doing a little bit better than the state average, and a lot of that is probably Woodburn. In Woodburn you see people taking this seriously."

Matthews said the county health department follows up with the funded entities to monitor the effectiveness of the outreach campaigns.

"We absolutely will be following up and working closely with them throughout the process," he said. "We want to see what is successful, because if we find things that are successful, we can replicate those."

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV-TV

Lowcountry hospitals partner for vaccine education campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Using billboards and radio advertisements, five Lowcountry hospitals have joined forces for the “Get the Facts, Get the Vax,” campaign. Roper Saint Francis, Trident Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are participating.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Local
Oregon Health
Marion County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
County
Marion County, OR
Paducah Sun

Kentucky Chamber announces vaccination campaign

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has developed a program to encourage businesses and their employees to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes Kentucky workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination. “We are celebrating employers that are leading the fight against this virus...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

Federal vaccination data show mixed record on equity

WASHINGTON — Nearly 3 out of every 4 shots administered at the federal government's Covid vaccination center in Cleveland went into the arms of white people, according to site-by-site data provided exclusively to NBC News by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Non-Hispanic whites are 33.8 percent of the city's population....
U.S. POLITICS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Join me, Gov. Cox, in the extremist campaign to save Utahns’ lives

I am, in the words of Gov. Cox, an “extreme masker.” I wear a mask in grocery stores and gas stations. I wear a mask when coaching unvaccinated children in tee-ball. I have been the only person wearing a mask at church and at my office. I have even, on two separate occasions, made public comments urging the Salt Lake County Council to allow a public health order requiring universal masking at schools to go into effect. If Gov. Cox’s characterization of certain residents of his state as “extreme maskers” describes anyone, it describes me.
UTAH STATE
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Economy#Pineros Y#Boc#Woodburn Ambulance#Hispanic
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Salina Post

Salina representative adds conservative voice to vaccination campaign

TOPEKA — Salina Rep. Steven Howe was among Republican conservatives in the Kansas House skeptical about COVID-19 vaccines. The virus’ attack on people he knew, including some who died, a comprehensive review of vaccine information, and encouragement of trusted friends and family convinced him to accept Pfizer’s vaccine in August. Rather than keeping his vaccination status private, he’s taken an additional step by publicly encouraging others to get the shots.
SALINA, KS
abc17news.com

School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

Across the U.S., vaccine-hesitant parents are struggling with vaccine-seeking teenagers set on getting their shots. A return to in-person school this month are raising the stakes for high school students who want to be safe in packed classrooms and homecoming rallies. Coronavirus outbreaks are already forcing some school closures, especially in states with low vaccination rates. President Biden has called for schools to host at least one vaccine clinic. But in many states, schools and local health officials are not promoting vaccines or making it easy for kids to get them, fearing political fallout from parents.
EDUCATION
healthing.ca

Vaccine mandates a key issue in federal election campaign

Requirements for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 became an early issue in this federal election campaign, with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau trying to establish the matter as a key wedge issue. Trudeau tried to paint Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole as opposed to such vaccine mandates, to capitalize on the growing...
ELECTIONS
beckershospitalreview.com

3 biggest vaccine misinformation campaigns + their origins

Misinformation about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines has caused many Americans to be skeptical about getting inoculated. Below, Becker's compiled three of the biggest rumors surrounding vaccines and their origins. Infertility, a physician and a former Pfizer executive. Google searches for COVID-19 vaccines and infertility increased by 34,900 percent after...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy